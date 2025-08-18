APC Youth Wing urges Gov Mbah to join party, promises support in 2027

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has appealed to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to consider joining the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the APC Progressives Youth Wing Stakeholders’ meeting held in Enugu, Youth Leader Mr. Peter Chime said the invitation is part of wider efforts to strengthen the party’s structure, mobilise young people, and position the APC for electoral success in the state.

“We are appealing to our governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to join the APC so that Enugu State can enjoy full benefits at the national level,” Chime said.

Chime explained that the meeting also aimed at reconciling aggrieved party stakeholders and encouraging those who stepped aside to return and support rebuilding efforts.

The youth wing announced its endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, saying early mobilisation would consolidate the party’s strength in the South East.

Former APC Chairman in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who attended the event, stated that the party was working to rally grassroots support and would continue to appeal to Governor Mbah to align with the party’s plans for the future.

Nwoye added that the APC in Enugu State is open to new partnerships and ready to work with all political actors who share its vision for development and inclusive governance.