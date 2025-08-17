APC wins Munya bye-election in Niger, PDP rejects result over alleged vote buying

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna
MINNA — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mathew Dogari Daje, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Munya Constituency bye-election for the Niger State House of Assembly.
Daje secured a total of 12,556 votes, defeating his closest rival, Sabo Sunday Adabyinlo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 5,646 votes.
The Returning Officer, Professor Abdulkarim Saka of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, announced the results at Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya Local Government Area, on Saturday, following the conclusion of voting and collation.
The bye-election was held to fill the vacant seat following the death of Hon. Joseph Haruna Duza, the former PDP lawmaker representing the constituency.
However, the PDP candidate, Adabyinlo, rejected the results, alleging that the APC used state resources, vote buying, and intimidation to manipulate the outcome in their favour.
In his acceptance speech, Mathew Dogari Daje thanked Governor Umaru Bago, party leaders, and APC supporters across Munya for their backing, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.
Despite initial security concerns in the area due to persistent banditry and kidnappings, the election was described as peaceful and largely free of violence.
UPDATE ON MUNYA RE-RUN
1- Kuchi Ward
APC 1009
PDP 670
2- S/PAWA Ward
APC 1308
PDP 1248
3- DAZA Ward
APC 1196
PDP 304
ADC 60
4- Kazai Ward
APC 627
PDP 284
ADC 66
5- FUKA Ward
APC 1116
PDP 251
ADC 82
6- Dandaudu Ward
APC – 1476
PDP – 242
ADC – 18
7- Dangunu Ward
APC – 1,298
PDP – 1,167
8- GINI Ward
APC – 1,712
PDP 256
ADC 31
9- BENI WARD
APC – 395
PDP – 426. PDP Won here
10- GUNI Ward
APC – 1781
PDP – 409
11 – KABULA WARD
APC – 638
PDP – 389
TOTAL APC. -12556
PDP. – 5646
Differences of 6910
