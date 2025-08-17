APC wins Munya bye-election in Niger, PDP rejects result over alleged vote buying

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mathew Dogari Daje, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Munya Constituency bye-election for the Niger State House of Assembly.

Daje secured a total of 12,556 votes, defeating his closest rival, Sabo Sunday Adabyinlo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 5,646 votes.

The Returning Officer, Professor Abdulkarim Saka of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, announced the results at Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya Local Government Area, on Saturday, following the conclusion of voting and collation.

The bye-election was held to fill the vacant seat following the death of Hon. Joseph Haruna Duza, the former PDP lawmaker representing the constituency.

However, the PDP candidate, Adabyinlo, rejected the results, alleging that the APC used state resources, vote buying, and intimidation to manipulate the outcome in their favour.

In his acceptance speech, Mathew Dogari Daje thanked Governor Umaru Bago, party leaders, and APC supporters across Munya for their backing, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Despite initial security concerns in the area due to persistent banditry and kidnappings, the election was described as peaceful and largely free of violence.

UPDATE ON MUNYA RE-RUN

1- Kuchi Ward

APC 1009

PDP 670

2- S/PAWA Ward

APC 1308

PDP 1248

3- DAZA Ward

APC 1196

PDP 304

ADC 60

4- Kazai Ward

APC 627

PDP 284

ADC 66

5- FUKA Ward

APC 1116

PDP 251

ADC 82

6- Dandaudu Ward

APC – 1476

PDP – 242

ADC – 18

7- Dangunu Ward

APC – 1,298

PDP – 1,167

8- GINI Ward

APC – 1,712

PDP 256

ADC 31

9- BENI WARD

APC – 395

PDP – 426. PDP Won here

10- GUNI Ward

APC – 1781

PDP – 409

11 – KABULA WARD

APC – 638

PDP – 389

TOTAL APC. -12556

PDP. – 5646

Differences of 6910