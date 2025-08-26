APC upholds suspension of LagFerry boss

APC flags

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, has upheld the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Ferry Services (LagFerry), Mr Abdulbaq Ladi Balogun, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a resolution by APC chhairman of the council, Mr Samuel Adeyemi, the party executives said the decision followed the August 15 suspension earlier slammed on Balogun by Ward A, Alayabiagba, after what they described as a consistent disregard for party discipline and obligations.

The resolution reads: “It is disturbing that for over six years, his name was not found in the party’s attendance register. “Since his appointment as CEO of LagFerry, he has neither made any meaningful contributions to the local government nor extended benefits to party members.”

The party further accused Balogun of creating parallel structures under the name Alalubarika Nation, a move they described as undermining the APC’s unity in the area. Reports from the ward also claimed that some of his supporters chanted solidarity songs immediately after his suspension was announced.