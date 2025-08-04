APC to PDP: Stop labouring in vain, Remo people won’t vote for you.

By Adesina Wahab

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency bye-election, Princess Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji has advised the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop labouring in vain, because Remo people are wise enough not to waste their votes on him or any other party at this crucial time.

In a press statement issued by the Media Team of Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji Campaign Organization, the APC candidate noted that it is foolhardy for any candidate to think that Remo people would be so foolish to change a winning team and replace it with a losing one.

“The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who is from Remo division of the State, is APC member and leader. All the House of Representatives members and the Senators representing the entire Ogun State in the National Assembly are APC members.

“Likewise all the chairmen and councillors in the three local government areas that constitute the Remo Federal Constituency, are APC members. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is a Yoruba man, is APC founding member and the national leader of the party.

“Moreso, the entire National Assembly, is dominated by the APC, being the ruling party. Very germane therefore, is the fact that Remo can not take a foolish political decision now by voting for any other party at this crucial time and let her Representative be the only opposition member from Ogun State.

“More importantly, our House of Representatives member who passed on early this year, whose death necessitated a replacement now, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, was an APC member and principal officer in the National Assembly until her death.

“She performed so well that her death grieved everyone in Remo, because of the series of projects she brought to Remo Land. The projects are visible and their positive impacts are undeniable.

“However, while the APC caucus in the National Assembly is expecting Remo to send another brilliant Representative who will contribute meaningfully to the lawmaking process in the hallowed chamber, the few remnants in PDP now, think they can hijack the position from APC.

“While our candidate, Princess Ayoola Elegbeji, knows that the PDP candidate has a constitutional right to contest, she is advising the party and its candidate to apply political intelligence and stop wasting resources on election they know they cannot win.

“Wise people don’t change a winning team and replace them with a losing one. Remo people know that all reasonable members and influential leaders of the PDP from 1999 till date, with their followers, have decamped into the APC.

“Our people are also politically intelligent enough to know that voting for any other party, apart from APC, will not only make their representative be like a “lone voice in the wilderness” among lawmakers from Ogun State in the entire National Assembly. It would also let Remo be shortchanged constantly, and thereby lose its own portion of the projects meant for Ogun State constituencies.”