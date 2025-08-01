APC tackles Ojudu over Lagos on fire statement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has assured Nigerians that Lagos is not burning but is building.

Spokesperson, Lagos State APC, Chapter, Seye Oladejo made the remark in reaction to an earlier statement credited to Babafemi Ojudu, a former Presidential Adviser, titled, “Lagos is playing with fire and Tinubu must put it out.”

The APC Lagos, in a statement titled, “RE: Lagos is Playing with Fire and Tinubu Must Put It Out “– Ojudu’s Misplaced Alarmism, while condemning Ojudu’s statement, urged all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore distractions and support efforts to consolidate the peace, economic growth, and infrastructural development being championed in Lagos.

The APC statement read in part: “We read with disappointment the statement credited to Babafemi Ojudu, a former presidential adviser, titled “Lagos is playing with fire and Tinubu must put it out.

“While we respect his right to free expression, we find it unfortunate that someone of his political experience would resort to sensationalism, emotional manipulation, and half-truths to insert himself into a matter he neither fully understands nor constructively engages.

“Let it be made clear: Lagos is not playing with fire. What Lagos is doing — and has always done — is govern responsibly, maintain political stability, and ensure the peaceful coexistence of its diverse population.

“We reject the doomsday tone and divisive insinuations in Mr. Ojudu’s statement, which risk inflaming tensions rather than easing them.

“The APC in Lagos has never taken the trust and unity of the people for granted. Our leadership — from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu — has consistently prioritised inclusive governance, tolerance, and service delivery.

“Lagos remains a shining example of multi-ethnic cooperation, and those attempting to portray it as a simmering cauldron of ethnic tension are either being disingenuous or outright malicious.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Ojudu has chosen to stoke controversy rather than offer constructive advice.

“His thinly veiled attempt to paint Lagos APC as intolerant or politically vindictive falls flat in the face of facts.

“His alarmist tone serves only one purpose — to insert himself into the national conversation at the expense of Lagos’ hard-won peace and progress.

“One would expect a man of Mr. Ojudu’s stature to seek reconciliation, offer wisdom, and promote unity.

“Instead, he indulges in unfounded generalisations and plays to the gallery, conveniently forgetting that the same political structure he now questions helped shape his own political relevance.

“The Lagos APC does not suppress dissent. We welcome dialogue, but we will not accept careless talk that undermines our state’s stability or casts unjust aspersions on our leadership.

“Constructive criticism is a democratic necessity; political grandstanding disguised as concern is not.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore distractions and support efforts to consolidate the peace, economic growth, and infrastructural development being championed in Lagos.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a symbol of national unity and not a fireman tasked with extinguishing imaginary infernos lit by political opportunists.

“Lagos is not burning. Lagos is building.”

