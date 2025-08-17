APC says Kaduna by-elections outcome reflects trust in Tinubu, Uba Sani

Gov Uba Sani and President Bola Tinubu.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described its triumph in Saturday’s by-elections as a testament to the people’s confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Uba Sani’s inclusive leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the State Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, the APC congratulated Hon. Fidelix Bagudu, winner of the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency seat; Hon. Isa Haruna Muhammed, who clinched victory in Zaria Kewaye State Constituency; and Hon. Dahiru Umar-Sani, elected to represent Basawa State Constituency.

Pate said the victories were “not mere electoral wins but eloquent affirmations of the people’s steadfast faith in the progressive ideals of the APC.”

He noted that Governor Uba Sani’s administration had redefined participatory democracy in Kaduna through improvements in security, rural infrastructure development, and investments in human capital.

“The fact that the APC now claims victory in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency — an opposition stronghold for over two decades — underscores a turning tide and a profound endorsement of the Governor’s bridge-building style,” the statement read.

The party expressed gratitude to the electorate for what it described as overwhelming support, assuring that the newly elected lawmakers would provide purposeful and transparent representation.

“Both the Tinubu-led Federal Government and the Uba Sani-led Kaduna State Government remain unwavering in their dedication to peace, prosperity and inclusive growth,” Pate added.

He urged citizens to sustain their support and prayers “as we collectively build a Kaduna, and a Nigeria, that works for all.”

