APC rejects Anambra south by-election result

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the result of the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr. Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the APGA the winner, with 90,408 votes.

Chief Azuka Okwuosa of the APC polled 19,847 votes, while Mr Donald Amangbo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 2,889 votes.

Chief Basil Ejidike, APC Chairman in Anambra, alleged that the party’s candidate was held hostage in his home by men of the Anambra Vigilance Group.

He further claimed that a state government official, not from Anambra South, led members of Agunaechemba, the state security outfit, to restrict APC candidates in Orsumenyi.

“While he distracted our governorship candidate in Orsumenyi, the Vigilance Group held our Senatorial candidate hostage in his home,” Ejidike alleged.

Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu added that the APC did not know where the returning officer obtained the results, as most were still with electoral officers.

He accused the state security outfit of committing a serious breach of the electoral process and questioned why nobody had been arrested.

Ukachukwu said APGA’s actions revealed fear, despite its claims of popularity, and suggested the party avoided a genuine popularity contest.

“They know Anambra is tired of APGA and their government,” Ukachukwu stated.

He recalled that at a pre-election security meeting, it was agreed that the state security outfit would not participate and should be disarmed.

“Instead, they openly carried guns, arrested people, and detained them in their own cells.

“If it were APC, they would accuse us of using the Police and Army to intimidate them,” he said.

Ukachukwu stressed that the APC would challenge the declared result, insisting it did not reflect the people’s will. He expressed confidence in APC’s chances in the Nov. 8 governorship election.

Vanguard News