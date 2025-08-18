APC Professionals applaud NSA Ribadu over security gains

Ribadu

The All Progressives Congress League of Professionals (ALP) has hailed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for what it described as steady improvements in the country’s security landscape under his watch.

Ribadu, a retired police officer and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was appointed NSA by President Bola Tinubu in 2023 as part of efforts to tackle insecurity across the nation.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Comrade Marlin Daniel, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the ALP commended the NSA’s coordination of security agencies in recent counter-terrorism operations.

“As professionals whose livelihoods have been impacted by insecurity, we believe the progress recorded so far demonstrates the NSA’s competence and commitment to restoring peace in the country,” the group said.

The ALP specifically noted the recent arrest of individuals linked with violent extremism, describing it as a positive step in the fight against terrorism.

According to the statement, the group believes such intelligence-driven operations will help stem violent crimes across states in the North-Central and North-West regions.

The group urged continued collaboration among security agencies, expressing optimism that sustained efforts would further improve peace and security nationwide.

“Although the security challenges cannot be resolved overnight, we are encouraged by ongoing operations and confident that with purposeful leadership, the nation will record even greater successes,” the statement added.

ALP also acknowledged progress reported in parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue and other states, describing it as a boost to social and economic activities.

While passing a vote of confidence in Ribadu, the group encouraged Nigerians to support security agencies with timely information and cooperation in order to consolidate on the gains achieved so far.