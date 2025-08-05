APC NWC holds 177th meeting in Abuja

Photo: APC / X

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday convened its 177th regular meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, which was presided over by the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, addressed a range of issues concerning the party’s internal affairs and ongoing activities.

This was disclosed in a post shared via the party’s official X handle.

