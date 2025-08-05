APC Govs rally round Yilwatda, dismiss opposition as non-existent

Yilwatda

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Governors of the All Progressives Congress APC have declared the ruling party as the only viable political party in Nigeria, dismissing all other parties as nonexistent.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, PGF, and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma declared this when he, alongside his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Usman Ododo, joined the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to inspect the party’s data centre at its national secretariat.

The ICT Data Centre is being constructed as part of a move to strengthen the party’s internal structures.

The inspection by the governors and members of the National Working Committee NWC was intended to demonstrate a united front behind the new leadership.

When asked about claims from the African Democratic Congress ADC that the APC’s governance was a disaster and that voting it would cause more disasters for Nigerians, Uzodinma was dismissive.

He said there were only two political parties in Nigeria: “the All Progressives Congress and others,” effectively downplaying the relevance of any opposition.

Governor Ododo also echoed his sentiments, stating that the governors and the party are “working as a team under the leadership of Mr President.”

He affirmed that Uzodinma, as the PGF chairman, had spoken on behalf of all the governors present.

Governor Uzodinma expressed strong confidence in the new chairman, whom he described as a “handsome, tall man, full of energy and intelligence.”

He said the governors were at the secretariat to “monitor and evaluate the extent of the e-registration exercise” and were highly impressed with what they saw.

On his part, Professor Yilwatda, who was recently appointed to the role, pledged to transform the APC into the “first choice of all Nigerians.”

He promised to leverage existing party structures, including the PGF and grassroots politicians, to remove any obstacles hindering the party’s growth.

Yilwatda also noted the “cordial” relationship between the party’s leadership and its governors, stating that their unity serves as an example to others.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to modernizing its operations through technology, including an e-registration exercise.

This, he explained, would allow the party to accurately track its membership and predict voter support.

“We are deepening our relationship every day,” Yilwatda said, “and with this illustration, we are a leading party by far compared to any other political party.”