APC clinches Chikun/Kajuru Reps Seat, two Assembly seats in Kaduna by-elections

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the recently concluded by-elections in Kaduna State, winning the House of Representatives seat for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency and two Kaduna State House of Assembly seats in Zaria.

In Chikun/Kajuru, APC candidate Felix Bagudu secured a decisive win with 34,580 votes, defeating his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 11,491 votes. The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Abubakar Mohammad Jumare, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation center on Saturday night.

Though the by-election witnessed a relatively low voter turnout in several polling units, officials and observers reported that the process was largely peaceful and orderly.

In Zaria, the APC further strengthened its presence by winning the Kewaye and Basawa state constituencies.

For Zaria Kewaye, Isa Haruna of the APC was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Prof. Balarabe Abdullahi, after polling 26,613 votes. He defeated Nuhu Sada Abdullahi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who garnered 5,721 votes, while Mamuda Abdullahi Wappa of the PDP came third with 5,331 votes.

In the Basawa constituency, APC candidate (name not provided) was also declared winner by the Returning Officer, Prof. Nasiru Rabiu, having polled 10,926 votes against the PDP’s 5,499 votes.

The outcome of the by-elections marks a significant political shift in Kaduna, particularly in Chikun and Kajuru, traditionally considered PDP strongholds since the return of democratic governance in 1999. This is the first time the APC is winning in both local government areas.

The results are seen as a boost for the ruling party ahead of future elections and a potential sign of changing political dynamics in the state.

INEC and security agencies were commended for ensuring a peaceful electoral process across the affected constituencies.