APC chieftain urges Tinubu to enforce executive order on drug prices

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the full enforcement of the executive order on reducing prices of essential medical consumables in the country.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

He said that despite the President’s executive order in June 2024 aimed at easing the financial burden of patients regarding drug prices, many life-saving drugs are still priced very high.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, noted that the order, which introduces zero tariffs, excise duties, and VAT on specified machinery, equipment, and raw materials to reduce production costs and enhance local manufacturers’ competitiveness, has yet to yield the desired results.

He said that although the Nigeria Customs Service announced on March 26, 2025, that it had commenced the implementation of the executive order, drug prices have continued to soar.

According to him, prices of critical drugs such as Insulin, Metformin, and Exforge, among others, are still very high.

Oyintiloye added that while prices of medicines such as Augmentin and Ventolin inhaler have slightly dropped, many other important medicines are still priced very high.

He urged the President to ensure the full implementation of the executive order to enable local manufacturers to reduce drug prices.

The APC chieftain said that many Nigerians were still struggling to cope with the surge in drug prices.

“I want to appeal to the President to see to the implementation of his executive order on drug prices for the benefit of Nigerians.

“There is no doubt that the President is doing everything within his power to provide quality healthcare delivery to Nigerians, and I am optimistic that he will see to this,” he stated.

Oyintiloye also commended the President for subsidising the cost of kidney dialysis in federal hospitals across the country.

He said the move would bring huge financial relief to many Nigerians battling kidney disease.

Oyintiloye said that with the reduction in the cost of a single dialysis session from an average of ₦50,000 to a new subsidizes rate of ₦12,000, the President’s initiative would alleviate the suffering of many Nigerians under serious financial pressure.

He described the subsidy on kidney dialysis as a reflection of Tinubu’s commitment to quality healthcare for Nigerians, and called on people to reciprocate the gesture by supporting him beyond his current tenure.

“The President must be commended for this gesture.

“It shows that the President is a man who is passionate about the well-being of Nigerians,” he said.