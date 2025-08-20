APC chieftain urges Ooni, Alaafin to embrace peace amid rising tension over chieftaincy title

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

By Adeola Badru

LAGOS — A prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, to demonstrate restraint and unity as tension mounts over the controversial chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

The title, recently bestowed on Ibadan-based businessman Dotun Sanusi by the Ooni, has drawn strong criticism from the Alaafin, who described the action as an “affront” and reportedly issued a 48-hour ultimatum for its withdrawal.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Mumuni — a respected security expert and APC stalwart — implored the two revered monarchs to prioritise Yoruba solidarity above personal or throne-based rivalries, warning that their actions could ripple across Yorubaland.

He said the historic importance of both stools demands wisdom, diplomacy, and mutual respect at all times.

“The Ooni and the Alaafin are not just monarchs — they are symbols of Yoruba unity. Their conduct should inspire harmony, not division,” Mumuni stated.

Calling attention to their shared ancestry and cultural heritage, he reminded both royal fathers that they are custodians of a legacy which must be preserved for future generations.

The APC leader, who holds the title of Jagunmade of Lagos, suggested convening respected elders to mediate and called for the creation of platforms that encourage peaceful dialogue.

He warned against utterances that could inflame passions, stressing that Yoruba culture must be portrayed as strong and united across Nigeria.

“Your leadership holds the potential to unite not only the Yoruba people but to project harmony across the nation. It falls upon you to lead with grace and wisdom so that generations to come inherit a legacy of unity,” he said.

Mumuni expressed hope that the reigns of the two monarchs would continue to foster pride, cohesion, and development in Yorubaland.