APC chieftain urges Babachir Lawal to embrace constructive political discourse

Babachir Lawal

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has responded to recent remarks made by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, regarding President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Mumuni, in a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard, encouraged Lawal to approach political commentary with restraint and responsibility. He noted that while criticism is a vital part of democratic engagement, it should be expressed in a manner that promotes constructive dialogue.

The reaction follows Lawal’s recent interview where he made strong statements concerning the current administration’s policies and direction. Mumuni said such remarks, if not carefully framed, could detract from the broader objectives of national unity and governance.

In the statement titled “Babachir Lawal: A Call for Reflection and Responsibility,” Mumuni emphasized the importance of measured discourse in a democratic society.

“It is essential to recognise the weight of our words, especially in the political arena where public perception plays a crucial role,” he said.

Mumuni, who served in the intelligence and security team of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), recalled previous interactions with Lawal during political engagements prior to the 2023 general elections.

“We shared conversations and discussions about ambitions and national development. It is important to maintain the spirit of those engagements,” he noted.

He further encouraged Lawal to reflect on the long-term impact of public statements and how they might shape public opinion and political stability.

“Let us engage in dialogues that uplift and unite rather than divide,” Mumuni advised, calling for a political environment rooted in mutual respect and national interest.