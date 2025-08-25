APC chieftain, over 5,000 supporters dump party for ADC in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel

Former Karu local government chairman, ruling party chieftain Hon. Akala Samuel Gajere, and over 5,000 of his supporters across the state have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nasarawa and moved to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Nasarawa state.

In his letter of resignation, submitted to the APC Panda/Karu ward in Karu Local Government and dated August 22, 2025, Akala thanked the APC and indicated his decision to formally resign his membership of the party.

“I write to formally tender my membership resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective immediately.

“While I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the party for giving me the platform to serve in various capacities, I enjoin the leadership of the party to strive to strengthen the party’s internal democratic mechanism to give all its members some sense of belonging.

Akala and his group, “Munatare” (meaning “we are together”), with over 5,000 supporters, have defected from the APC to the ADC in the state.

The recent defections in the ruling APC in the state, internal rangling and the crisis rocking the party’s leadership ahead of the 2027, if not quickly remedied, might create chances for opposition to thrive in the state.

Vanguard News