APC chieftain lauds Bomadi LG chairman for infrastructure strides

…Calls for LG financial autonomy

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Michael Seikegba (JP), has commended the Executive Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Rawlings Dagidi Andaye, for the notable infrastructural developments recorded within his first year in office.

Chief Seikegba, a former chairman of Bomadi Council, gave the commendation in a statement issued through his media aide, Mr. Akpo-ezougha Cliff Alade, following the recent commissioning of 14 community-impact projects by Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to mark Andaye’s one-year anniversary in office.

Describing Andaye as one of the youngest council chairmen in the country, Seikegba praised his performance, particularly in a challenging riverine environment, and urged him to sustain the developmental momentum.

“I commend and appreciate the efforts of Hon. Rawlings Dagidi Andaye for his outstanding performance in infrastructure development within just one year. His strides in grassroots development are commendable,” Seikegba stated.

He further called on the federal government to expedite the full implementation of financial autonomy for the 774 local government councils across the country, emphasizing that such a move would empower local governments to fulfill their constitutional roles more effectively.

“The urgent implementation of local government financial autonomy aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for grassroots development,” he said. “Direct disbursement of funds to local government accounts would transform the third tier of government and bring visible impact to the communities they serve.”

Chief Seikegba added that Hon. Andaye’s achievements serve as a reference point for the importance of empowering local governments, expressing confidence that President Tinubu would follow through on his promise of a better and more inclusive Nigeria.