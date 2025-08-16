APC alleges electoral malpractice in Kano’s by-election, calls for cancellation

APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately cancel the bye-elections for the Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the Ghari constituency rerun election in Kano State.

APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday, said the call became necessary “due to widespread extreme violence and election disruption by armed thugs across several polling units in the Shanono, Bagwai, and Ghari constituencies”.

It said verifiable reports from Shanono and Bagwai Local Government Areas and Ghari constituency have voters fleeing polling areas, with deployed security personnel overwhelmed by the violence, making the prospects of a credible election impossible.

“Proceeding with the Shanono/Bagwai Kano State Constituency bye-election and Ghari rerun election in the atmosphere of utter brigandage and outright violent voter intimidation will be against democratic dictates of free, fair and peaceful election and set a dangerous precedent for undesirable and unacceptable electoral heist,” the party declared.