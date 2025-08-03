APC Akwa Ibom: Gov Eno orders membership revalidation

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

…Revalidation begins August 4

…Committee inaugurated for party secretariat

…Mixed reactions trail defection from PDP

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has directed that all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state undergo a comprehensive revalidation of their party membership from their respective wards.

This directive was disclosed in a statement by Ekerete Udoh, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, following Eno’s visit to the APC State Secretariat in Uyo over the weekend.

According to the statement, the revalidation exercise is scheduled to commence on August 4 and will last for one month. Party registers will be distributed across all wards through ward chairmen to facilitate the process.

“Membership registration is essential to ascertain the actual strength of the party and to promote transparency,” Governor Eno said. “Every member, whether longstanding or new, should participate. This process will be followed by a digital capture by the party’s national secretariat.”

Governor Eno also announced the formation of a 10-man committee to oversee the construction of a permanent APC State Secretariat in Akwa Ibom. The committee is chaired by Sir Monday Ebong Uko and is tasked with securing land, mobilizing funds, and delivering a befitting facility for the party.

“We are building the party structure step by step. There’s no need to rush. The secretariat project will symbolize our commitment to institutional development,” Eno added.

Reacting to the governor’s directive, an APC chieftain, who asked not to be named, said the move reflects efforts to strengthen party organization in the state.

“This process will clarify the party’s internal structure and bring more cohesion. It also signals alignment between the governor and key party stakeholders at the national level,” the source noted.

Meanwhile, a leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, Dr. Tom Fred Fish, has expressed disappointment over Governor Eno’s recent departure from the PDP.

Fish, who chairs the PDP Advocates for Peace and Justice, said the governor’s exit was unfortunate, considering the party had trusted him with its 2023 gubernatorial ticket.

“The PDP gave him a platform. It would have been more honorable to remain and contribute to strengthening the party,” he said.

Despite recent defections, Fish expressed optimism about the future of the PDP in the state.

“PDP remains vibrant in Akwa Ibom. The people still have confidence in the party, and those who stayed are committed to rebuilding it,” he said.

Fish also reiterated calls for disciplinary action within the party, including a renewed push for the expulsion of FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, citing his alignment with political interests outside the PDP.

“Every party must protect its integrity. When actions consistently run counter to the party’s growth, they should be addressed firmly,” he stated.