Apapa-Iganmu LCDA boss to offer free GCE forms, scholarships to students

By Esther Onyegbula

Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Saliu, has announced a comprehensive education support scheme that includes free General Certificate Examination (GCE) forms, scholarships for science students, and vocational training for secondary school leavers in the council area.

Speaking during the presentation of exercise books to pupils at the ongoing Olugbani Summer Classes in Ireakari Nursery and Primary School, Iganmu, and Ijora-Badia Nursery and Primary School, Saliu said the initiative is aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children and preparing young people in the community for future opportunities.

According to him, over 1,400 pupils have so far benefited from the summer programme, which will run until the end of the holidays. He explained that students in Senior Secondary Two and Three will receive free GCE forms, while those who pass their examinations in key subjects will also be supported with free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms.

“For every year of my tenure, we will sponsor at least 100 students. Science students will receive full scholarships covering tuition and stipends to encourage them. Those in commercial and arts will also get assistance,” he said.

The council boss further disclosed plans to establish vocational training partnerships with local artisans and professionals for pupils who may not pursue higher education. “Instead of distributing machines, I want to sponsor them directly to learn trades such as hairdressing, tailoring, and other skills, so that within three years they can stand on their own,” he said.

On measures to keep youths engaged and away from crime during the holiday, Saliu noted that the summer classes have curbed street fighting and idleness. He added that more incentives, including branded T-shirts and continued training, will be given to ensure full participation until the programme ends.

Beyond education, the chairman said his administration is also working on plans to construct a hospital in the LCDA with support from international donors.

“Education will remain my priority because it is another form of development, just like building roads. But we are also working on healthcare, as I want my community to compete favourably with others in Lagos,” he said.