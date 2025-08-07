Antonio to leave West Ham after car crash

Michail Antonio’s 10-year spell at West Ham is over after the club decided not to offer the 35-year-old a new contract.

The forward has not played since being involved in a serious car accident in December, which left him with a badly broken leg.

The Jamaica international has stated his intention to return to action but that will not be with the Hammers.

Antonio is the club’s all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League and netted 83 times in total during 323 appearances.

“Michail will always be a much-loved and respected member of the West Ham United family,” the club said in a statement.

“As has been the case since December, the club will continue to support and assist him in his ongoing rehabilitation, offering him access to training, facilities and medical care if needed.”

West Ham confirmed they are still in negotiations with Antonio over a possible non-playing role at the club in the future.

Antonio was part of the West Ham side that won the club’s first trophy since 1980 when they lifted the Europa Conference League in 2023.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Michail for his outstanding, dedicated service in a claret and blue shirt over the last ten years,” the statement said.

AFP