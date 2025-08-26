Anoka throws weight behind Delta social media summit 2025

Delta State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, Engr. Michael Anoka, has thrown his weight behind the Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition, scheduled to take place on August 28, 2025, at the prestigious Maryam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba.

The summit aims to empower Deltans with the knowledge and skills necessary to harness the power of social media effectively, promoting entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic growth in the state.

During a meeting with the organizer, Ossai Ovie Success, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Engr. Anoka praised the initiative, describing it as unprecedented and visionary.

He noted that the summit provides a unique opportunity for Deltans to learn how to utilize social media platforms to drive positive change, promote their businesses, and enhance their online presence.

The commissioner commended Ossai for his tireless efforts in promoting initiatives that benefit the youth and sanitize the social media space.

He expressed confidence that the summit would serve as a platform for reorienting Deltans on the need to use social media responsibly and effectively, thereby contributing to the state’s overall development.

In response, Ossai Ovie Success expressed gratitude to Engr. Anoka for his unwavering support and endorsement of the summit.

He noted that the commissioner’s backing would undoubtedly contribute to the success of the event, which is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the state.

Ossai also highlighted the summit’s potential to create thousands of jobs for Deltans, particularly the youth, who are eager to leverage social media to launch and grow their businesses.

He praised Engr. Anoka’s efforts in promoting the welfare of youths in the state and expressed optimism that the summit would be a resounding success, thanks to the commissioner’s support.

The Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition has been gaining momentum, with various stakeholders and organizations throwing their weight behind the initiative.

The event promises to be a landmark occasion, bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, and young people to share knowledge, experiences, and ideas on harnessing the power of social media for growth and development.