Anoh CNG Park: Catalysing Nigeria’s energy transformation

President Bola Tinubu

By Babajide Komolafe

Nigeria’s energy landscape is witnessing a transformative moment with the convergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) and the groundbreaking Anoh CNG Park project.

Strategically positioned less than 500 meters from the Anoh Gas Processing Company in Assa, Imo State, this industrial complex embodies Nigeria’s aspirations for energy independence and economic diversification.

This landmark investment represents President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to inclusive economic development, demonstrating that no region will be left behind in Nigeria’s energy transformation journey. The project stands as tangible proof of the federal government’s dedication to empowering Eastern Nigeria with world-class infrastructure and sustainable employment opportunities.

Strategic Partnership and Corporate Backing

The Anoh CNG Park operates within a strategically integrated Gulf of Guinea Energy ecosystem, leveraging Gulf of Guinea Oil Exploration Limited’s (GGOEX) upstream capabilities and Gulf of Guinea Midstream Limited’s (GGML) processing infrastructure with annual revenue potential to create a fully integrated value chain from exploration through manufacturing. This trilateral partnership positions GGOEX as the upstream specialist, GGML as the midstream infrastructure provider, and the Anoh CNG Park as one of their proposed downstream manufacturing hubs, thereby ensuring reliable gas supply, optimal pricing, and streamlined operations for all industrial park tenants while supporting President Tinubu’s Presidential CNG Initiative.

Phased Development Strategy

The project will be rolled out in a strategic first phase covering 10 hectares of prime industrial land—with the option to expand seamlessly to 40 hectares—and is designed to house multiple international CNG manufacturing companies that have expressed strong interest in establishing hubs within the park, attracted by direct access to cheap pipeline gas from the ANOH Gas Processing Plant and reduced power costs through a dedicated Independent Power Plant (IPP) facility. This phase is centred on a world-class CNG mother station that starts at 5 MMSCF/D and can scale to 15 MMSCF/D, alongside six factories for manufacturing conversion kits, cylinders, and cascade systems, all underpinned by a $25 million investment to establish core infrastructure, attract anchor tenants, and validate the project’s viability.

Leveraging Imo State’s Gas Wealth

Imo State has emerged as Nigeria’s gas powerhouse, hosting the ANOH Gas Processing Plant whose Phase One capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) provides the foundation for the CNG industrial park initiative. The plant will commence production by the end of 2025, positioning Imo among the nation’s largest gas producers. Advanced discussions for a 30 MMSCFD supply agreement with ANOH Gas Processing Limited further underscore the project’s commercial viability.

Market Alignment with National CNG Initiative

Between May and June 2025, Nigeria’s CNG sector attracted a remarkable $791 million in fresh investment, while the Presidential CNG Initiative facilitated the conversion of over 50,000 vehicles and the launch of 255 new conversion centers nationwide. President Tinubu’s targets—establishing 500 CNG conversion centers and supporting one million CNG vehicles by 2027—align seamlessly with the Anoh CNG Park’s manufacturing capabilities. To date, the sector has created more than 10,000 direct jobs and drawn over $500 million in total investments within its first year.

The Anoh CNG Park transcends traditional industrial models by offering a fully integrated ecosystem for CNG manufacturing and distribution. The facility will host specialized international tenants producing high-pressure cylinders, Pressure Reduction Measurement Systems (PRMS), compression equipment, and safety accessories. This approach guarantees stringent quality control, accelerates technology transfer, reduces import dependency, and delivers major employment benefits in the Eastern region, with total job creation projected to exceed 10,000 direct and indirect positions across the phased development.

Empowering Eastern Nigeria

The Anoh CNG Park embodies President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a united Nigeria where every region contributes meaningfully to national prosperity. By strategically locating this $25 million flagship project in Imo State, the administration demonstrates its commitment to reversing decades of perceived marginalization through concrete economic empowerment. The park will create over 2,500 direct jobs for Igbo youth while establishing a permanent industrial legacy that positions the Southeast as Nigeria’s CNG manufacturing hub.

Investment Framework

Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the federal government has prioritized industrial development in Eastern Nigeria through strategic policy alignment and direct support. The ANOH CNG Park represents the largest federal energy infrastructure investment in the Southeast in over a decade, ushering in an era of inclusive governance that leverages the Igbo entrepreneurial spirit to bolster national energy security.

The park offers investors a suite of competitive advantages, including guaranteed gas supply from the 300 MMSCFD ANOH plant, a dedicated Independent Power Plant for reliable power generation, strategic proximity to major gas‐processing infrastructure, direct access to Nigeria’s rapidly expanding CNG market, and strong policy backing via the Presidential CNG Initiative.

By aligning with federal priorities, the project delivers regulatory certainty and robust government support. As international CNG manufacturers move in, early investors will benefit from clustering effects and shared infrastructure investments.

Economic impact and outlook

The project represents a significant step toward realizing the Eastern region’s potential as a major contributor to Nigeria’s industrial base. By leveraging Imo State’s abundant natural gas resources through strategic partnerships and government initiatives, the ANOH CNG Park creates a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

The ANOH field’s massive reserves—containing approximately 4 trillion cubic feet of gas and 200 million barrels of condensate—provide a long-term foundation for sustained industrial development. With production expected to reach full capacity and potential government support, Imo State is positioned to become Nigeria’s premier gas-based industrial hub.

Regional Impact Statement:

“This project transforms the Southeast from a region historically underserved in federal energy investments into the epicenter of Nigeria’s compressed natural gas revolution. President Tinubu’s administration recognizes that true national unity is built through equitable economic opportunities, and the ANOH CNG Park serves as a cornerstone of this inclusive development philosophy.”

More than a business

The ANOH CNG Park unites a prime location in Assa, Imo State with vast gas reserves, strong policy support, and private-sector innovation. With environmental approvals secured, Presidential CNG Initiative endorsement in hand, and advanced gas-supply negotiations underway, the project is poised to become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s CNG manufacturing sector.

By using a phased development model, the park maximizes resource efficiency, scales with growing international demand, and leverages dedicated power generation alongside operational excellence—offering an unrivalled value proposition for regional and continental market leadership.

More than a business venture, the ANOH CNG Park represents a national imperative to unlock Eastern Nigeria’s gas potential and drive inclusive prosperity. It stands as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to shared economic progress, reinforcing energy security and unity across all regions.