Animeks International School celebrates Stellar 2024/2025 WASSCE Performance with 100% Pass Rate

Animeks International School, a premier educational institution located along Eket-Oron Road in Eket, has once again demonstrated academic excellence with an outstanding performance in the 2024/2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a remarkable achievement, all 36 students who sat for the examination secured credits in all subjects, including core disciplines such as English Language and Mathematics. The school’s results breakdown reveals an impressive distribution of top grades, with six students recording seven A1 grades, 13 students attaining six A1s, six students securing five A1s, seven students achieving four A1s, three students obtaining three A1s, and one student earning two A1s.

The school also celebrated the extraordinary performances of three standout students who excelled in both the WASSCE and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

Edet Ekomjah Denis emerged as the overall best student in both examinations, setting a high academic benchmark. Abakasanga Benjamin John clinched the second-best position in JAMB. Okoje Ebosemare Nicolette secured the third-best position in both WASSCE and JAMB, further solidifying the institution’s reputation for producing top-tier scholars.

The school’s management attributed the stellar results to its well-structured curriculum, highly experienced teaching staff, and a conducive learning environment designed to foster academic excellence.

“Our consistent performance is a testament to the dedication of our educators, the resilience of our students, and the unwavering support from parents and guardians,” said a representative of the school’s administration.

Beyond the WASSCE, Animeks International School has maintained an impressive track record in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with numerous students scoring above 300 marks in the past three years. This consistency highlights the institution’s commitment to preparing students for higher education and competitive academic pursuits.

Animeks International School operates as both a boarding and day school, catering to students from within and outside Nigeria. In addition to its rigorous academic programmes, the institution offers a well-rounded education through extracurricular activities, skill acquisition programmes, and sports, ensuring the holistic development of its students.

As the school celebrates this latest achievement, stakeholders remain optimistic about its continued contribution to academic excellence and the nurturing of future leaders.