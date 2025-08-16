Angry Youths in Ondo community protest killings, abductions

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Angry youths in Ayede Ogbese, in Akure North Council area of Ondo state, have protested the incessant kidnapping in the community by suspected gunmen. This is coming barely 24 hours after suspected gunmen killed a businessman, Okudili Okoro and abducted a business woman, Mrs Orogun, in the community.

The youths, blocked the Ayede Ogbese highway lamenting the incessant abductions in their community and the insecurity of lives and property. Their protest caused gridlock on the highway for hours as motorists took alternative routes in the bush in a bid to get to their destinations.

One of the youth leaders who identified herself as Justina said the people of the area had been neglected and the poor state of the roads resulted in the insecurity in the area. She accused the security agents who mounted check points in the area of not doing enough to curtail the activities of the criminals.

According to her “We don’t have security in Ayede Ogbese anymore. The youths are the ones now providing security. This is sad and very shameful. You can imagine that with the level of security here, we are still experiencing abduction.

“Even those posted here to check the security situation are not doing enough. Now, the youths are the ones protecting themselves. The government should come and tell us what they are doing about the bad road and the incessant kidnapping.

We’re no longer safe. Just yesterday, one of us was killed here by the kidnappers, and another woman who had a shop here was abducted and whisked away.

“So, why are security agencies on the road not doing their job.

Addressing the protesters, the state police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, assured them of the command’s efforts to ensure that those responsible for the killing and abductions are arrested.

Lawal also assured the angry youths that the abducted woman would be rescued unhurt.