Anglican Church faults Archbishop of Wales’ election

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has faulted the election of Bishop Cherry Vann as Archbishop of Wales.

Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, Archbishop and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, in a statement on Sunday cited Bishop Vann’s openly lesbian lifestyle as a departure from biblical teachings.

Ndukuba further described the election as a further abandonment of the faith once delivered to the saints, echoing concerns about the Church of Wales’ trajectory.

The Church of Nigeria emphasised the importance of upholding the authority of Scripture, historic creeds, and Anglican orthodoxy.

The archbishop called upon faithful Christians to reject and condemn those who would compromise biblical teachings, advocating for a realignment with faithful Anglican bodies like GAFCON.

“The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) condemns, unequivocally rejects, and will not recognise the election of Vann as Archbishop of Wales.

“We will strive to uphold the authority of the Scriptures, our historic creeds, evangelism, and holy Christian living.

“We believe that our Lord Jesus Christ will build His Church, and “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18).

“We call upon faithful Christians of the Anglican fold to denounce, reject, condemn, and expel the rebels in our midst, while we realign ourselves with Anglican remnants scattered in troubled dioceses all over the world,

The Church of Nigeria also called for prayer for the Church of Wales, hoping that the Church of England will not follow in her steps.

“We should hold them in our prayers with a clear message that hope lies only in true repentance and godliness.

“Otherwise, the church will lose complete relevance in the divine scheme for the people of Wales, and the leaders in compromise shall not be spared in time of judgement.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reorientation that the recent election of Bishop Vann as Archbishop of Wales on July 3 was trailed by controversies (NAN).