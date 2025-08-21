Anger over planned pay rise for political office-holders

President Bola Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe, Yinka Kolawole, John Alechenu, Luminous Jannamike, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Adeola Badru

LAGOS — IN view of the hardship in the country, some stakeholders have asked the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, to shelve its plans to review the salaries of political office-holders in Nigeria.

RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, had on Monday, reportedly hinted at the plan and described the current earnings of the President and other political office occupants as inadequate, unrealistic, and outdated in the face of rising responsibilities and economic challenges.

According to Shehu, President Bola Tinubu currently earns N1.5m monthly, ministers less than N1million which, he said, had remained unchanged since 2008.

“You are paying the President N1.5million a month. Everybody believes that it is a joke. You cannot pay a minister less than N1million per month since 2008 and expect him to put in his best without necessarily being involved in some other things.

“You pay either a CBN governor or the D-G 10 times more than you pay the President. That is just not right. Or you pay him (the head of an agency) 20 times higher than the Attorney-General of the Federation. That is absolutely not right,” he had said.

Shehu’s proposal, yesterday, elicited sharp opposition in the polity, with some saying it was provocative, insensitive, selfish and wrongly timed.

Among those who spoke on the issue are the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Northern Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF; former President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Otunba Dele Oye; founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie; African Democratic Congress, ADC; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; and the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP.

Salary hike for politicians provocative, says ACF spokesman

In a chat with Vanguard in his personal capacity, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Baba, described the proposed salary increase for political office holders as “disappointing, insensitive and provocative.”

Baba said the plan was “disappointing because, given the state of the economy and the hardships faced by the populace, political office-holders are least deserving of any upward review unless it is in the direction of drastic reduction in their earnings.”

He added that the move was “insensitive because it flies in the face of the current realities where about 60 per cent of Nigerians suffer multi-dimensional poverty and over 75 per cent of the population live on meagre incomes that cannot meet basic needs.”

According to him, the proposal is also “provocative because the average Nigerian already considers political office holders over-pampered,” warning that such action could “inflame passions and precipitate social unrest in a country where inequalities are widening and the middle class has nearly been wiped out.”

Timing’s wrong –Dele Oye

To Otunba Dele Oye, the immediate past President of NACCIMA, “the timing of the proposed review is wrong. This is bound to send the wrong message to the larger economy.”

Suspend move now, ADC tells FG

The ADC urged the Federal Government to suspend the proposed salary increase for political office holders, describing the move as ‘tone-deaf’ and an ‘affront’ to Nigerians facing severe economic hardship.

In a statement, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the plan is ill-timed and insensitive, given the realities ordinary Nigerians face.

He acknowledged RMAFC’s constitutional mandate but argued that pushing for higher salaries now shows a “glaring disconnect’ between government and the people. Proposing such a review when millions of Nigerians are struggling with soaring food inflation, high fuel costs, and an inadequate minimum wage indicates a total disregard for the people.”

The party stressed that political leaders already enjoy huge allowances, perks, and discretionary funds that far exceed the minimum wage of N70,000, a figure weakened by inflation and often unpaid.

“How else are political office holders able to support their lifestyle of luxury and opulence if indeed these ‘outdated’ salaries mean anything to them?” Abdullahi queried.

The ADC criticised government officials for shielding themselves from hardship, while demanding sacrifices from ordinary citizens.

“The Federal Government has no moral right to demand sacrifice from Nigerians, while making life easier for themselves,” Abdullahi added.

The party also noted that most Nigerians do not receive extra allowances to cushion the impact of rising costs, unlike public office holders.

It said: “For perspective, our minimum wage stands at N70,000 per month, a figure already eroded by inflation. Yet, unlike political leaders, most Nigerians do not enjoy additional allowances or emoluments.’’

The party demanded an immediate suspension of the proposed increases and urged government to focus on policies that improve people’s lives.

“As a party, we strongly believe that rather than enriching political elites, all government policies at this time should prioritise raising the minimum wage to a livable standard and reaching the most vulnerable Nigerians,” Abdullahi stated.

It’s wicked, selfish – Northern CAN

Also speaking, Elder Sunday Oibe of Northern CAN, said: “Nothing can be more wicked, cruel and selfish like the thought of increasing the salaries of political office holders.

“What do they take the rest of Nigerians for? How much is the the salary increase for civil servants, security personnel, etc? So many retirees have died because their entitlements have not been paid? They are so ungrateful for even imagining such a cruel idea in the first place. Let them fix Nigeria and not increase any salary for themselves.”

It’s insensitive – PDP

On its part, the PDP slammed the proposal, describing it as “insensitive and unconscionable” in the face of deepening economic hardship.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, told Vanguard in Abuja that the move exposes the disconnect between the political elite and the daily struggles of Nigerians.

He lamented that the recently approved ¦ 70,000 minimum wage is inadequate when a bag of rice now costs about ¦ 100,000.

“It is highly insensitive for such an issue to be raised in the midst of hunger, inflation, and collapse of our naira,” he said.

Osadolor also compared Nigeria’s economy with that of neighbouring Benin Republic, noting that ¦ 15 million equals 5.6 million CFA francs.

“Even Benin Republic now has a stronger currency than ours. If this is not enough reason for Tinubu’s economic team to resign in shame, I don’t know what else should move them,” he added.

“How can a man with a family survive on ¦ 70,000? Meanwhile, politicians pocket hundreds of millions in perks and overheads, yet shamelessly talk about salary increments,” he fumed.

The PDP youth leader further faulted the National Assembly and Presidency for encouraging excesses, rather than setting moral examples.

“In a sane society, even making such a proposal would have forced resignations. But here, they will be applauded in the National Assembly and the Villa,” he said.

While urging government to abandon the idea and instead cut costs, Osadolor said: “At this time of economic crisis, they should be talking about downsizing and reducing the bogus overheads of the Presidency and National Assembly, not increasing salaries for themselves.”

NNPP concurs

The NNPP shared similar views and described the proposal as insensitive to the current struggles faced by Nigerians amid ongoing economic challenges.

The South-West leader of NNPP, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, in a statement, said many Nigerians are enduring unprecedented hardship due to the harsh economic climate, asserting that political office-holders should be making sacrifices, rather than seeking pay rises.

Ajadi asserted that at a time reforms necessitated sacrifice, this proposal reeked of greed, tone-deafness, and moral bankruptcy.

Ajadi said: “It is insensitive to increase political office-holders’ salaries while workers have been struggling for a living wage without appropriate response from the governments.

“The proposed increase in salaries for the President, Vice-President, and other political office-holders during this period of economic hardship will be perceived as insensitivity to the plights of ordinary Nigerians.

“The current minimum wage is insufficient to provide a decent livelihood for any worker. Inflation is biting harder on Nigerians.

“In stark contrast to the poor conditions faced by citizens, political office-holders flaunt their wealth with utter disregard for the struggles of ordinary people. To increase the salaries of these political office-holders will not bode well for our country.

“In nations where the economy is faltering, political office-holders typically reduce their earnings as a form of sacrifice. Only then do they earn the moral authority to urge citizens to make sacrifices.

“For instance, in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her cabinet took a 20% pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the 2008 financial crisis, Ireland slashed ministerial and parliamentary salaries by as much as 30%. Amid Greece’s sovereign debt crisis, ministers and members of parliament accepted salary cuts in solidarity with the citizens. “True leaders tighten their belts first before asking citizens to bear the burden of reform. It is unconscionable for Nigeria’s political class to even contemplate ‘jumbo salaries’ at a time of rising inflation, subsidy removal, unemployment and worsening poverty.

“The RMAFC must immediately abandon this self-serving scheme. What the nation requires today is fiscal discipline and leadership through sacrifice, not political overlords fattening themselves while citizens starve.”

It’s insensitive to consider — Okorie

To Chief Chekwas Okorie, any move to increase the emoluments of political officers holders at this time could trigger an upheaval because it would be insensitive to the feelings of a majority of Nigerians.

According to him, most citizens are currently suffering deprivations on account of the policy decisions of politicians in power.

He said:”What RMAFC is saying is that as a commission, it is insensitive to the feelings of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the policy choices of politicians. The hunger and anger in the land is seen and felt by most, if not all. They should not be talking about increasing the pay of political office-holders, in fact they should be talking about a downward review.

“They (RMAFC) are not even afraid that they could trigger a revolution among the people because a hungry man is certainly an angry man. I will advise them to stop provoking Nigerians who are already on the edge in this manner. We are sitting on a tinder box.”

It’s misplaced priority – CUPP

Also, the CUPP described the proposal as a misplaced priority.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said: “We are compelled to react to the recent proposal by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to increase the salaries of elected political leaders, including the President and ministers.

“This move is causing widespread controversy and criticism by well-meaning Nigerians, and we share the concerns of many Nigerians who question the necessity and timing of this proposal.

“The RMAFC’s reckless haste in prioritising the greedy appetites of public officials over the desperate needs of the masses is a scandalous mis-step that must be condemned in the strongest terms. This is not governance — it’s a shameless grab for more at the expense of Nigeria’s struggling majority

“The proposed 114% salary increase for political office holders is not only unjustifiable but also tone-deaf, considering the economic realities facing our country. We believe political office is a service to the nation, not a means to accumulate wealth.

“The lack of transparency regarding the current earnings of these officials, including substantial allowances and perks, is fueling public skepticism and mistrust, Nigerians demand transparency since these earnings are funded by public resources.

“Furthermore, we find it disturbing that the RMAFC is prioritising the welfare of political office holders over that of security personnel, particularly police officers who are grossly under-paid and overworked.

‘’We urge government to redirect its focus towards improving the living conditions of public workers, who are the backbone of our country. We call on the RMAFC to reconsider its proposal and prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, particularly those in the public service, who have been neglected for far too long.”