Anambra’s Onyinyechi Basil crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Onyinyechi Basil from Anambra State has been crowned the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 pageant.

The grand finale took place on Saturday at the Convention Center of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with Anthony Abraham and Victory Wilson serving as hosts.

From the 22 contestants unveiled on August 26, the competition was narrowed to the top 10 and then the final five.

The top five contestants included Miss Ogun, Miss Lagos, Miss Akwa Ibom, Miss Anambra, and Miss Bayelsa.

Onyinyechi Basil outshone her fellow finalists to clinch the crown in the third edition of the competition. She competed across various segments, including swimwear, traditional costume, evening wear, and the question-and-answer session.

She succeeds Chidimma Adetshina, the embattled Miss South Africa contestant.

Damilola Bolarinde, representing Lagos, was named first runner-up, while Fortune Kurobo of Bayelsa and Miss Ogun, Irene Ikediashi, finished as second and third runners-up respectively.

Also, Miss Akwa Ibom, Idah Eno, was crowned Miss Supranational Nigeria 2025.

As the country’s new titleholder, Basil will represent Nigeria at the 74th Miss Universe pageant scheduled for November 20 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is also set to receive a cash prize along with material gifts, brand endorsements, training opportunities, and paid appearances.

