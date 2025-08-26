Anambra traders endorse Soludo for second term

The Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association (ASMATA), an umbrella body of all traders in Anambra, has endorsed Gov. Charles Soludo’s re-election bid for a second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated the Anambra Gubernatorial Election for Nov. 8, 2025.

The President General of ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, made the endorsement on behalf of the traders in the state while speaking at a rally in Onitsha on Tuesday,

Anuna commended the governor for his people-oriented leadership and the state’s infrastructural development.

The traders’ leader, who spoke extensively about Soludo’s tremendous developmental strides in the state, noted the various amenities that traders have been enjoying under his administration.

He called on the people of the state to rally round the governor and give him their support by voting for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming governorship election.

Addressing the traders, Soludo commended them for their show of solidarity and the endorsement rally in support of his good governance and re-election as the governor of the state.

The governor appreciated them for their vote of confidence in security outfits in the state.

He stated that his administration had not borrowed money for any of the infrastructural developments in the state over the past three years in office.

He stressed that his administration introduced free antenatal and child delivery services for all pregnant women at government hospitals, as well as free education, and supported ‘Igba-boy’ (local apprenticeship) and ‘one-youth two-skills’ programs, among others.

Vanguard News