Anambra South by-election: APC’s Okwuosa rejects results, cites concerns over conduct

ORAIIFITE — Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra South Senatorial by-election, Hon. Azuka Okwuosa, has formally rejected the results of the poll, expressing concerns over the conduct of the election held on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Frank Ojiako, had declared Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner with 90,408 votes, while Okwuosa polled 19,847 votes. Donald Amamgbo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 2,889 votes.

In a press briefing at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Okwuosa questioned aspects of the electoral process and called for a review by relevant authorities.

He maintained that the credibility of elections is essential to the integrity of democracy, urging stakeholders to ensure that future polls are conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

“The people deserve elections that reflect their true will,” he said, while appealing to supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

Okwuosa added that consultations were ongoing within the party to determine the next line of action in accordance with the law.