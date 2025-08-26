Anambra House of Assembly Committee recommends 3-month suspension for PDP member

Anambra State House of Assembly complex

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges has indicted Hon. Bernard Udemezue, member representing Ayamelum State Constituency, for alleged unparliamentary conduct, inciting comments on social media, and gross abuse of legislative privileges. The committee has recommended his suspension for three months without pay.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Ikenga Ofodeme, also advised that Udemezue, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should issue a public apology and undergo compulsory training on parliamentary ethics and practices.

The matter arose from a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Tony Muobike and seconded by Hon. Jude Ngobili, which accused Udemezue of using social media to make inciting comments capable of disturbing public peace and bringing the state legislature into disrepute. The Speaker, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, subsequently referred the case to the committee for investigation.

According to the committee’s findings, Udemezue was formally invited to appear before it to clarify the allegations but failed to honour the invitation. Instead, he allegedly mocked the process and even posted the invitation letter on his WhatsApp status.

The report cited multiple petitions and complaints against him, including allegations of intimidation and threats to colleagues on the Assembly’s WhatsApp group, as well as petitions from lawyers and private citizens accusing him of threats to life, unlawful interference, and abuse of office.

The committee further noted that during his tenure as Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland and Boundary Affairs, Udemezue allegedly used his position to secure the release of suspected cultists and assailants.

It also revealed that between June 2024 and June 2025, he was absent from 43 out of 57 plenary sittings and was habitually late when he did attend.

Most controversially, the lawmaker allegedly accused the state government of complicity in the kidnap and murder of the late Hon. Justice Azuka, former member representing Onitsha North I, linking the incident to an alleged impeachment plot against the governor.

The committee therefore ordered Udemezue to publicly apologize to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and to members of the Assembly—both in writing and across his social media platforms—within five working days.

In addition to his three-month suspension without pay, Udemezue was barred from entering the Assembly Complex during the suspension period.

The report also called on the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the lawmaker’s claims regarding the alleged plot and the murder of Hon. Azuka.

The committee described Udemezue’s actions as a gross abuse of his oath of office and a ridicule of the institution of the House of Assembly, stressing that his conduct had tarnished the image of the legislature.

“This House cannot condone behaviors that undermine our collective integrity,” the report stated.

The recommendations, signed by Chairman Hon. Ikenga Ofodeme and ten other members, will be presented to the full House for consideration and possible adoption.