Anambra community youths caution politicians against attacks on Obi

Peter Obi

Youths of Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra have cautioned politicians campaigning in the area against making disparaging remarks about their kinsman and former governor of the state Mr Peter Obi.

The youth, in a statement signed by Maduagwu Eric-Kenny and Mr Chamberlain Egoh, their Chairman and Secretary in Awka on Wednesday condemned what they described as ‘unfounded attacks’ from desperate politicians seeking votes.`

They expressed worry about how some politicians who go to Agulu to ask for votes mock and provoke Obi even as many of them had benefited from his generosity and support.

According to them, such conduct is unacceptable.

“Peter Obi’s name commands respect not only in Nigerian politics but also on the global stage, we will never allow anyone, regardless of position or influence, to diminish his image.

“We therefore issue this unequivocal caution: any politician visiting Agulu for any purpose must refrain from making derogatory or disparaging remarks about our dear brother, Peter Obi,” they said.

The youth said future attempts to malign Obi in Agulu would be met with `organised, peaceful but resolute resistance.`

They added that just as others guard their political elites with pride, the people of Agulu would continue to cherish and protect Obi as an identity that opens doors across Nigeria and beyond.