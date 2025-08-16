Anambra bye-election: APGA, APC accused of vote buying

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI- AHEAD of the conclusion of the Anambra South senatorial bye-election, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is leading, even as allegations of vote buying continue to be the topic of the election.

Sunday Vanguard’s visit to many polling units in Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Ihiala and Ekwusigo LGAs revealed that APGA has been allegedly offering and inducing voters and potential voters between ten thousand Naira and twenty-five thousand Naira per vote.

Aside from the allegations of vote buying and inducement, the process was peaceful, smooth with a sizeable turnout at several polling units, just as it was witnessed in the Onitsha House of Assembly By-election

At Osumenyi, the home town of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a similar development was reported.

In Ukpor, the home town of the APGA candidate in the bye election, Dr Emma Nwachukwu, the story was reportedly the same.

According to a voter, Madam Comfort Okoye, “They came here and gave everybody money ranging from N10, 000 to N25,000. There is hunger in the land, some of us rejected their offers, but others didn’t, it is unfortunate, said one of the voters.”

“This is a travesty of democracy, it is indeed sad to see this happen in State where a Professor is a Governor. This kind of desperation is electoral fraud. We have not seen this type before.

” We believe and hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would take judicial notice of the ugly development in Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Ekwusigo and Ihiala LGAs particularly, “