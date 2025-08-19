Anambra by-election: ADC candidate alleges sabotage

Chidi Amamgbo, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Anambra South Senatorial District, says the August 16 by-election in the state violated electoral rules and guidelines.

Amamgbo told newsmen in Awka on Tuesday that the perceived irregularities in the exercise threatened the nation’s democracy.

He, therefore, called for a thorough review of the electoral process in Anambra South to address the shortcomings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amamgbo finished third in the by-election.

He polled 2,889 votes behind Chief Azuka Okwuosa of the All Progressives Congress, who received 19,847 votes, and Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who was declared the winner with 90,408 votes.

A dissatisfied Amamgbo alleged that the tags meant for ADC ward and local government collation agents were deliberately withheld, resulting in the effective crippling of the party’s ability to defend their votes at critical stages of collation.

He demanded proper voter and agent education to enable people to understand their rights, defend their votes, and resist manipulation.

“The by-election witnessed a carefully orchestrated charade designed to obfuscate, suffocate and decimate the people’s voice and choice, thereby undermining the credibility of the process,’’ he said.

Amamgbo further alleged that the list of polling agents circulated in Ihiala was doctored and did not correspond with the authentic one ADC submitted for upload on the Independent National Electoral Commission portal.

“These are not mistakes. They are not clerical oversights, they are acts of sabotage that was not random but a deliberate and deviant orchestration by the ruling party in Anambra,” he alleged.

Amamgbo claimed that the people of Anambra South were denied the chance to elect a candidate who campaigned transparently, funded his own movement and made no deals with godfathers.

“Anambra South does not need a puppet senator; they need an independent voice who owes allegiance only to the people, not to any godfather or governor.

“This election must not be swept under the carpet it is a cautionary sad tale about how vested interests and compromised institutions continue to hijack then eviscerate the people’s will,’’ he said.

