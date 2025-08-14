Anambra APC tackles Soludo over visit to Tinubu

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Governor Chukwuma Soludo following his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the November 2025 governorship election.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Nicholas Ukachukwu/Uche Ekwunife Campaign Organisation, Okechukwu Modebe, the party described Soludo’s meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as “the last kick of a dying horse” and a desperate bid to shore up his declining political influence.

“This latest attempt to posture for the cameras with Mr President cannot erase four years of misgovernance, disconnection from the grassroots, and political miscalculations. Parading such meetings as endorsements insults the intelligence of Anambra voters,” the statement read.

Soludo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had met Tinubu on Tuesday and pledged support for the President’s 2027 re-election. The APC alleged the visit was being spun as a political endorsement that “does not exist.”

Modebe said the APC remained focused on both the November governorship poll and the August 16 Anambra South senatorial re-run, describing the party’s candidate, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, as “a political iron-gate” who will prove APGA’s waning popularity. He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections, warning that “the days of business-as-usual in Anambra politics are over.”

However, President Tinubu, in a social media post on Wednesday, hailed Soludo over the visit.

“It was a pleasure to welcome my friend of over two decades and the Governor of Anambra State, Governor Charles Soludo, to the Aso Villa yesterday,” the President wrote.

He said they discussed ongoing reforms, security challenges, and the need to create inclusive opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“We share a firm belief that all who profess progressivism must work together to deepen our democracy, strengthen security, and transform our economy. We will continue to take a bet on our dear country, Nigeria, to ensure sustainable and shared prosperity for the future,” Tinubu said.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Vanguard News