Anambra Agency petitions Police over APC’s ‘violation’ of campaign regulations

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) has petitioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the governorship election to the Police for violating the Out-Of-Home campaign guidelines.

Dr Tony Ujubuoñu, the Managing Director of ANSAA, said this at a news conference in Awka on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ANSAA had announced on June 11, 2025, a levy of N50 million as an approval fee for Out-of-Home advertising and campaigns ahead of the November 8 election.

The ANSAA boss said the guidelines were designed to ensure orderliness, fairness, and aesthetic responsibility throughout the electioneering period.

Ujubuoñu said only five out of the 16 registered political parties had complied with the guidelines by paying the campaign fee.

He said members of the ANSAA enforcement team were attacked by supporters of the APC on Aug. 1 when they went to dismantle their outdoor campaign materials, which they had not paid for.

Ujubuoñu said political parties had the right to opt for alternative campaign platforms, such as Social Media, Radio, or Television, provided they did not breach the established regulations.

He said the party had been issued two demand notices with a two-week compliance window, followed by a legal reminder with an additional one-week timeline, but they were all ignored.

“Despite refusing to obtain the mandatory campaign permit, they have engaged in unauthorised promotional activities; erecting posters, branding vehicles, hoisting banners, organising events filled with promotional items.

“In Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area, APC resorted to violence by obstructing an official ANSAA team on a lawful assignment.

“ANSAA has formally reported the assault of our staff at Nri’ to the Nigeria Police and will continue to take all lawful steps necessary to uphold the integrity of our regulatory mandate,” he said.

He said the political parties involved were the Young Progressives Party, African Democratic Congress, Labour Party, Action Alliance, and All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He said the parties had since been granted a campaign permit each and unrestricted access to the Out-of-Home campaign space across the state.

Ujubuoñu assured political parties which complied that ANSAA would do everything within the law to ensure that their cooperation with the Agency was not misplaced.

“Let us collectively insist on a level playing field where only law-abiding parties and candidates are considered credible choices in the November gubernatorial polls.

“Let us approach it in the true spirit of Anambra with peace, mutual respect and dignity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Anambra, which has confirmed the incident, stated that it is investigating the matter.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, urged political actors and their supporters to conduct their activities peacefully and within the ambit of the law.

“The CP has directed that the Case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Political Desk for discreet investigation,” he said.

