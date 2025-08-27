Anambra @34: Soludo has sustained the momentum – House of Assembly Speaker

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

As Anambra marks the 34th anniversary of its creation, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for sustaining the momentum of development in the state.

Udeze also paid tribute to the founding fathers of Anambra—both living and deceased—for their vision and sacrifice, as well as to past governors who contributed to the state’s growth. He, however, described Soludo as exceptional.

In a goodwill message to the government and people of Anambra, delivered through his media aide, Mr. Emma Madu, the Speaker said:

“Though previous governments made significant efforts in developing the state, the present Soludo administration is outstanding, considering the unprecedented milestones he has achieved in just three years across all sectors of the state’s economy. Presently, Anambra ranks very high among states in the country, particularly in economic and industrial revolution.”

The Speaker highlighted massive road infrastructure, improved healthcare delivery, employment opportunities, enhanced security, youth empowerment, free education, agricultural reforms, as well as environmental and urban regeneration as some of the gains recorded under Soludo’s administration.

He further praised the governor for building a world-class Government House and Lodge befitting of a first-grade state like Anambra—a project that had remained on the drawing board since the state’s creation in 1991.

According to Udeze, the development partnership between Governor Soludo and the 8th Anambra State House of Assembly has yielded positive results, as the legislature has continued to enact laws and motions geared toward the state’s overall development and the well-being of its citizens.

He urged wealthy indigenes, especially captains of industry, to partner with Soludo in transforming Anambra’s industrial sector in line with the governor’s “think home” philosophy and also contribute to strengthening the state’s security.

The Speaker also called on residents to continue praying for peace and progress in the state, while pledging maximum support for Soludo to ensure his victory in the November 8 governorship election.