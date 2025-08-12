Anambra 2025: Ngige distances self from APC campaign poster

Ngige

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former Anambra State governor and two-time minister, Senator Chris Ngige, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, not to link him to their campaign, saying he is currently on sabbatical from partisan politics.

A campaign poster featuring Ngige alongside the APC candidates has been circulating on social media, creating the impression that he is backing the party in the November 8 governorship election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Hyggi Obialo, Ngige clarified that his consent was neither sought nor obtained before the publication was released.

“Senator Chris Ngige is on sabbatical from active partisan politics as he takes a well-deserved rest after 25 years in politics and public service,” the statement read. “We advise those behind the poster to respect his wishes, as he has repeatedly stated in public that he is out of partisan politics for now.”

Ngige served as governor of Anambra State from 2003 to 2006, represented Anambra Central in the Senate from 2011 to 2015, and was Minister of Labour and Employment from 2015 to 2023.