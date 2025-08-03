AMVCA-winning director Imoh Umoren returns with noir thriller series, Lekki

By Ayo Onikoyi

Award-winning director Imoh Umoren is set to make a highly anticipated return to the screen with Lekki, a six-part noir whodunnit thriller set in the bustling city of Lagos. The director announced that principal photography for the series has wrapped, with a release slated for streaming this September.

Lekki follows the story of Awase, a woman attempting to turn her life around after falling for Kuye, the heir to the influential Babatunde political dynasty. As she tries to leave behind her past as a socialite with a string of questionable relationships, figures from her former life begin to resurface—bringing blackmail, mystery, and a trail of disappearances and deaths in their wake. As secrets threaten to unravel, the Babatunde family will stop at nothing to protect their legacy and untarnished public image.

The series stars Awe Ayobami—an emerging force in Nollywood, previously seen in Kemi Adetiba’s To Kill a Monkey and M-Net’s Between Worlds—alongside Racheal Emem Isaac, known for her role in Clarence Peters’ Inside Life on Netflix and Jay Franklin’s Madam Koi Koi.

Lekki marks a reunion for Umoren and Isaac, following their collaboration on 2024’s Artifice for AMC. The cast also includes Adeola Awodein, Ejovwoke Obas, Chinaza Ezeani, and Callistus Akunaeziri, with Zoe Douglas making her screen debut.

This is Umoren’s first series project since Channel 77, and anticipation is high among fans of his distinctive visual storytelling and genre-blending narratives.