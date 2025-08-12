AMSG to hold second roundtable on critical minerals devt in New York 

3rd from L: Hon Monica Chang’anamuno (MP), From Minister of Mining Malawi; Dr. Oladele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development (Nigeria) and Chair Africa Minerals Strategy Group; His Excellency, Kashim Shettima GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Moses Engadu, Africa Minerals Strategy Group; H.E Julius Mattai, Minister of Minerals and Mining Sierra Leone; Stefano Marguccio, Deputy CEO, UN Sustainable Energy for All and others at the end of the Inaugural AMSG Roundtable in New York, 2024.

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – ON the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) will host its 2nd High-Level Roundtable Event on Critical Minerals Development in Africa on September 22, 2025, in Manhattan, New York.

Held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, under the theme: “Forging a Common African Voice, Advancing Global Partnerships”, this high-level event will convene African Heads of State, ministerial representatives, multilateral institutions, and global private sector executives to address Africa’s pivotal role in the burgeoning critical minerals economy.

The 2nd roundtable will be convened by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Event Chair, alongside the leadership of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group represented by Dr. Oladele Henry Alake, Chairman of the AMSG and Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria and His Excellency Moses Micheal Engadu, Secretary-General of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG).

His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu was ably represented at the inaugural 2024 UNGA sideline roundtable by H.E Kashim Shettima GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who delivered a keynote address on behalf of His Excellency President Tinubu, emphasizing that with its abundant mineral resources, Africa can be self-sufficient and does not need to rely on foreign aid or grants. Ministers from Malawi, Sierra Leone, UAE, Turkey, Italy, and Liberia also joined the inaugural roundtable.

The upcoming second edition will build on this legacy by deepening the discussions and commitments forged during the first gathering, furthering Africa’s position as a strategic and indispensable partner in the global critical minerals landscape.

“Africa’s critical minerals are not just a resource; they are the foundation of global sustainable development and a catalyst for our continent’s industrialization,” stated the AMSG Secretary-General H.E Moses Micheal Engadu.

“This high-level roundtable is a crucial step in harmonizing our policies, mobilizing essential capital, and ensuring that our mineral wealth truly benefits African people while fostering transparent and responsible global partnerships.

“The Second AMSG High-Level Roundtable will include ministerial representatives from AMSG member states, multilateral institutions, and invited private sector executives from global mining, tech, traceability, and logistics firms.

The AMSG Roundtable is strategically partnered and supported by Core International.”Core International is proud to once again collaborate with the AMSG to support this vital platform”, added Suleiman Zakari, Managing Partner of Core International.

“The AMSG roundtable is a unique opportunity for private sector leaders to do more than just talk about Africa’s mineral potential, it’s a chance to build tangible, high-impact partnerships. The previous editions at AFNIS, FMF, & UNGA demonstrate that this platform delivers real results.

We invite private sector executives to join us and move from dialogue to results.”About the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG): Established in January 2024 by African Ministers of Mining as an intergovernmental organization and continental specialized agency for critical minerals development in Africa, the AMSG has rapidly become Africa’s principal inter-governmental platform for coordinating critical minerals policy, investment alignment, and global engagement.

Its mission is to ensure Africa reclaims agency over its mineral wealth and plays a leading role in the global mineral economy and supporting the energy transition..