Amorim wants Mainoo to remain at Man United

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United coach, Rúben Amorim have made it clear he and the club wants Kobbie Mainoo to remain at Old Trafford despite the midfielder’s desire for regular first-team football elsewhere.

Club sources insist the 19-year-old is not for sale, with only a possible loan move under consideration. Reports had suggested Mainoo was eyeing a permanent exit, but those close to the player confirm he is committed to United long term.

“I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie. So that is not going to change,” Amorim said.

Mainoo, however, is understood to be frustrated by limited playing time and has been pushing for a temporary switch to gain experience. United, while blocking a permanent transfer, are still weighing up whether to sanction a loan deal before the close of the window.

Mainoo saw action as Man United crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

He become a first team player in 2022 after graduating from the club’s youth system, and has gathered over 50 caps in that time.