Amnesty Int’l faults FG’s silence 6 years after Dadiyata’s disappearance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Amnesty International has taken a swipe at the Federal Government over its continued silence and perceived inaction in the unresolved disappearance of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, who was abducted from his Kaduna residence six years ago.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Kaduna on Saturday, Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, lamented that the case has become emblematic of Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights landscape, marked by impunity, shrinking civic space, and a deepening culture of silence.

Dadiyata, a university lecturer and well-known government critic on social media, was forcefully taken from his home on August 2, 2019, by masked men who reportedly bundled him into his vehicle as he returned from work. His whereabouts have remained unknown since then.

Sanusi said: “His family waited, hoping he would return that night. They waited and waited. From days, to months, to years. Now it’s six years. We are still asking: where is Dadiyata?”

He described the disappearance as part of a worrying pattern similar to tactics employed in authoritarian regimes to stifle dissent and suppress freedom of expression. “This violates multiple human rights and leaves communities gripped in fear,” he added.

While the Federal Government has denied any involvement in the matter, Amnesty International maintains that the state has failed in its obligation to protect its citizens.

“Even if the government didn’t take him, they failed to protect him. Human rights are state obligations,” Sanusi stressed, adding that the promises made by law enforcement agencies have been “weak and weightless.”

“Six years on, there has been no investigation result, no update, no justice—absolutely nothing,” he stated.

In an emotional address, Dadiyata’s younger brother, Usman Idris, described the family’s anguish, revealing that their mother died still hoping to reunite with her son, while an uncle passed away due to stress related to the unresolved case.

“Our father is barely holding on. Our lives have been torn apart,” he said. “My brother was not a criminal. He was a patriotic Nigerian who used his voice for justice.”

Speaking tearfully, Dadiyata’s wife, Khadija Ahmad Lame, narrated how their children have been left traumatized by their father’s disappearance.

“They keep asking me, ‘Where is Daddy?’ I have no answers. We live in grief every single day,” she said.

Amnesty International called on President Bola Tinubu to break the silence of the state and take decisive action by ordering a transparent and thorough investigation into the incident.

“Time is running out. The family needs closure. The country needs answers. The government must be the search party,” Sanusi urged.

The group also expressed concern over the rising repression of dissenting voices and the criminalisation of free speech in the country, warning that the fate of Dadiyata sends a chilling message to government critics.

“This is not just about Dadiyata. It’s about all Nigerians who dare to speak truth to power,” Sanusi concluded.

Amnesty reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing justice for Dadiyata and all victims of enforced disappearance, insisting that justice must not be delayed or denied. “Where is Dadiyata?” the group queried.