Amnesty International slams Niger Governor over closure of Badeggi FM

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger State.

Amnesty International has strongly criticised the decision by Niger State Governor Umar Bago to shut down Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio in Minna, describing it as a misuse of power and an assault on press freedom.

The closure order, which was issued on Thursday during an expanded Niger State APC caucus meeting at the Government House, was based on claims that the radio station was “inciting violence” and operating unethically. Governor Bago also called for the station’s licence to be revoked.

In a statement on Saturday, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, condemned the directive, insisting it was both “misguided and unjustifiable.”

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the lawless and repressive order issued yesterday by Governor Umar Bago of Niger State for the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio Minna – which is an independent source of news for the people of Niger state,” Sanusi said.

“The governor’s allegation against the radio station of ‘inciting violence’ and his order that ‘the licence of the radio station be revoked’ clearly show abuse of power and unacceptable intolerance of critical voices. The order for the closure of the radio station is misguided and unjustifiable.”

Sanusi also highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the state, criticising the government’s failure to address it while instead targeting the media.

“While bandits and insurgents are ravaging Niger State through killings and massive displacements of rural communities, with both the Federal Government and Niger State failing to protect lives, pointing accusing fingers at a radio station clearly shows a failure of leadership,” he said.

“Attacking Badeggi 90.1 FM is part of a wider pattern of attempts to create climate of fear across newsrooms in Nigeria and to make it harder for journalists to do their job.”

He further stressed that state governors lack the constitutional authority to shut down broadcast stations.

“Governor Bago must immediately withdraw his unlawful order. Under Nigerian laws, the governor has no power to order the closure of a radio station. Choosing to bizarrely blame a radio station for the inexcusable security failures of the government is an open attack on media freedom.

“Targeting independent media is solely aimed at depriving the people of the opportunity to receive fair and objective reporting of issues affecting their lives,” Sanusi added.