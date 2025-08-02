Amnesty faults FG’s silence 6 years after critic’s disappearance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Amnesty International has taken a swipe at the Federal Government over its continued silence and perceived inaction in the unresolved disappearance of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, who was abducted from his Kaduna residence six years ago.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Kaduna on Saturday, Country Director of Amnesty

International Nigeria, Mr. Isa Sanusi, lamented that the case has become emblematic of Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights landscape, marked by impunity, shrinking civic space, and a deepening culture of silence.

Dadiyata, a university lecturer and well-known government critic on social media, was forcefully taken from his home on August 2, 2019, by masked men who reportedly bundled him into his vehicle as he returned from work. His whereabouts have remained unknown since then.

Sanusi said: “His family waited, hoping he would return that night. They waited and waited. From days, to months, to years. Now it’s six years. We are still asking: where is Dadiyata?”

He described the disappearance as part of a worrying pattern similar to tactics employed in authoritarian regimes to stifle dissent and suppress freedom of expression. “This violates multiple human rights and leaves communities gripped in fear,” he added.

While the Federal Government has denied any involvement in the matter, Amnesty International maintains that the state has failed in its obligation to protect its citizens.