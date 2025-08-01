Amidst controversy, Lagos council releases fresh street renaming

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has announced the renaming of six streets across its jurisdiction as part of an ongoing street naming and revalidation exercise.

This move comes amid ongoing public debate over similar actions in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), where a recent decision to rename popular landmarks—such as Charly Boy Bus Stop to Olamide Baddo Bus Stop—sparked backlash. Human rights lawyer Femi Falana was among critics who described the move as “unconstitutional.”

In a public notice signed by Council Manager Mrs. Oluwakemi Oshun and published Friday, Eti-Osa LGA stated that the renaming exercise was aimed at enhancing the cultural and historical relevance of street names while improving location referencing, identity management, and navigation.

The council urged residents, businesses, and the public to update official records, postal addresses, and directories to reflect the changes, which take immediate effect.

Below are the newly renamed streets in Eti-Osa:

Tony Amadasun Road, Igbo Efon → Chief Femi Pedro Road

Dr. Udo Wogu Drive, Chevy View → Chief Adebola Dosunmu Drive

Augusta Orji Street, Aro Ologolo → Alhaji Adio Mayegun Street

Chike Mba Close, Osapa London → Hon. Sikiru Ashorota Close

Ugochukwu Orji Street, Igbo Efon → Barr. Wale Sanni Street

Fubara Dublin Green Street, Igbo Efon → Rafiu Olukolu Street

The council reiterated its commitment to aligning street names with figures of cultural and developmental significance, while ensuring residents are adequately informed throughout the process.