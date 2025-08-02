Amid controversy, Lagos council releases fresh list of renamed streets

Amid controversy surrounding recent street renaming across Lagos, the Eti-Osa Local Government Area has announced the renaming of six streets within its jurisdiction as part of an ongoing street naming and revalidation exercise.

This comes on the heels of public backlash over a similar move in Bariga Local Council Development Area, where the then chairman, Kolade Alabi, renamed some streets in honour of certain personalities, including the popular Charly Boy Bus Stop which was controversially changed to Olamide Baddo Bus Stop along the Oworonshoki Expressway.

Notable citizens, including Lagos-based human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), condemned the action, calling it “unconstitutional.”

In a public notice issued Friday and signed by the council manager, Mrs. Oluwakemi Oshun, the Eti-Osa council stated that the new names take immediate effect and urged residents, businesses, and the general public to update their records accordingly.

The council explained that the exercise is intended to enhance the cultural and historical relevance of street names and improve navigation and identity management.

The renamed streets are as follows: Tony Amadasun Road in Igbo Efon is now Chief Femi Pedro Road; Dr. Udo Wogu Drive in Chevy View is now Chief Adebola Dosunmu Drive; Augusta Orji Street along Aro Ologolo Road is now Alhaji Adio Mayegun Street; Chike Mba Close in Osapa London is now Hon. Sikiru Ashorota Close; Ugochukwu Orji Street in Igbo Efon is now Barr. Wale Sanni Street; and Fubara Dublin Green Street in Igbo Efon is now Rafiu Olukolu Street.