American artist bids to immortalise ‘astronaut’ Owolabi Salis

America-based Nigerian Lawyer and Astronaut, Chief Owolabi Salis, has become an instantly celebrated folk hero, ever since he achieved the spectacular feat of being the first Nigerian to travel to the outer space, beyond the Karman Line.

To be sure, long before now the history making Nigerian who runs the successfully lucrative and reputable Salis Law in high-brow New York had been a celebrated figure especially in New York, amongst the whites but more-so, with Black Americans and the Blacks in diaspora, particularly his fellow Nigerians, however, his recent peripatetic adventure to the outer-space had shot him astronomically high up on popular public acclaim at his U.S. base

Wherever he is sighted at public places like restaurants and hotels among others he attracts instant compliments, applause, hugging and kisses by the teeming lots who are often zealous to pose with him for a photograph.

Meanwhile, plans are on the drawing board to honor Chief Owolabi Salis, the eminent U. S. based Lawyer, who made history recently as the first Nigerian Astronaut to travel to the outer space above the Karman line.

World renown Artist, Steve N. Barber, who happens to be the only Space Monument designer, all over the world and reputed for the amazing quality of his monumental memorabilia numbering about 37 world class monument for accomplished Astronauts in the past, added to another breathe-taking specie he did for President Donald Trump – mooted the idea before the U.S.-based Nigerian Astronaut, and Lagosian who hails from Ikorodu.

The project which is expected to parade a distinctive touch of class and excellence, proportional to the inspirational trail blazing feat of the prospective honorand.

The renowned space monument designer was quoted to have expressed that he was expecting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, Jeff Bezos or Corporate organizations to shoulder the responsibility as a mark of honor and appreciation of the manner in which the epoch making adventure had elevated Nigeria to higher esteem in global reckoning thus conferring on the renowned global and space adventurer an elevated status as a foremost National Ambassador of his country, Nigeria.

The monument with a durable span of longevity expected to last for 1000 years was described by the California based monument designer as a honorific epitaph aptly befitting and deservingly apposite to immortalise the memory of the history making Lawyer-Astronaut who by his epoch-making feat,had succeeded in painting Nigeria in greater visibility, thereby projecting its image more than ever before,in the comity of global nations.

He also expressed his fervent belief that the monument will serve as a beacon of inspiration expectedly hoped to fire the zeal of the Blacks and Nigerians in particular, including the succeeding generations towards a greater quest for space exploration and the limitless vista of possibilities latent in the revolutionary novel adventure in the annals of scientific voyage of exploration.

According to the California-based monument builder, the monument which will be completed on July 4 next year,with inspirational citations artistically engraved is billed to be unveiled on the historic Independence Day of the American nation,amidst a massive media spotlight and universal global cynosure, will be conveyed there-after to the birth-place of the worthy honoree, Astronaut Owolabi Salis

It could be recalled that just recently, the

Nigeria-born Lawyer made history as the first Nigerian to travel to the outer-space above the Karman Line, thus placing him within the privileged bracket of about 720 people,both dead and living; estimated to have navigated an adventure in space exploration since the annals of human existence

“This indeed is no mean feat, because our planet is approximately 5 billions years old and about 117 billions people have lived in it out of which just an infinitesimal 720 people had been to space”said Salis

Earlier between the first week of January,2024 and July 2024, celebrated upwardly high-mobile globe trotter who had travelled to over 120 countries across all the continents of the world, also made history as the first in Black Africa, to have ever visited the diametrically extreme hemisphere of the Arctic and Antarctic North and South Pole respectively, within a season.