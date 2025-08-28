AMDON donates raincoats to Edo Police Command, receives medal

By Solomon Nwoke

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Edo State Branch has presented raincoats to the Edo State Police Command to support officers in their duties during the rainy season.

The donation was made at the Police Command Headquarters in Benin City by the State Executive Council of AMDON led by the State President, Comrade Goodluck Imadiyi.

Also at the presentation were Clifford A. Tabugbo (vice president); Fidelis E. Okungbowa (General Secretary); Elder Samuel Okunrobo (1st Deputy President); Aminu Mohammed (2nd Deputy President); Charles Ifebunso (Treasurer); Iguodala Edoma (Financial Secretary); Itua O. Clifford (PRO); Charles Obulor (Tax Director); Imarhiagbe Edokpayi (Zonal Leader), and Isaac Elema (Zonal Leader).

Receiving the items, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika commended AMDON for the gesture, describing it as timely and thoughtful. He said the donation would boost the morale of officers and enhance their effectiveness while on duty.

Speaking during the presentation, Comrade Imadiyi said the association recognized the sacrifices of the police and will continue to support them. “This is our own way of encouraging the men and women who risk their lives daily to keep Edo people safe.”

As part of the ceremony, the Police Command hereby presented a medal of recognition to AMDON in appreciation of its contributions to law enforcement and community development in the state.

AMDON Edo State Branch has consistently supported initiatives that promote security, safety, and orderliness, while also strengthening collaboration between motor dealers and government agencies.