Amaka Diane Okeke shines at 40 under 40 Nigeria gala

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Executive Director of Optiva Capital Partners, Ambassador Amaka Diane Okeke, was honored at the 40 Under 40 Nigeria Gala Night held on August 15, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki.

The event, which celebrates excellence and young achievers across industries, saw Okeke recognized for her exemplary leadership, transformative impact, and steady rise in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

The award was presented by Ambassador Omotayo Salako, founder of 40 Under 40 Nigeria, who praised Okeke’s journey as “a true grass-to-grace story.”

With over 12 years of service at Optiva Capital Partners, a leading investment advisory firm known for wealth management solutions, Okeke has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most dynamic voices. Recently, she drew widespread attention at the SheCan Nigeria Conference, where her keynote on “Navigating Your Way to Leadership” inspired more than 7,000 young participants.

As accolades continue to pour in, Okeke’s recognition at the gala further cements her place as a rising force in Nigeria’s business and finance space.