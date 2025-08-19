File: Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the 2027 presidential ambition of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, describing it as “dead on arrival.”

Wike, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, said Nigerians would not give Amaechi a chance in the next general election, insisting he would not secure the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“He (Amaechi) knows he won’t get the ticket. I read that he said he knows the weaknesses of the president, so he knows how to defeat him, but he also knew the weaknesses of the president in 2022 when the president defeated him mercilessly in the primary,” Wike said.

According to him, Amaechi’s record in governance disqualifies him from being taken seriously by Nigerians.

“Nigerians know the last person they will give a ticket to because they know it (Amaechi’s bid) is dead on arrival,” he added.

The former Rivers State governor also accused his predecessor of lacking respect for the rule of law during his tenure as governor between 2007 and 2015.

“He cannot fight corruption, he cannot enthrone good governance because he had no respect for the judiciary and the rule of law when he was Rivers State governor,” Wike said.

Amaechi, who served as governor of Rivers State from May 2007 to May 2015, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ADC in 2025 to pursue his presidential ambition. He had earlier contested the APC presidential primary in 2022, where he came second to then Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

Wike and Amaechi, both former governors of Rivers State, have had a long-running political rivalry that has continued to shape politics in the oil-rich Niger Delta state.

Vanguard News