Amadi gifts car to Owerri surgical patient, offsets over ₦45m in medical bills

Renowned human and capital development expert, Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi, has once again demonstrated his commitment to service and compassion by offsetting the medical bills of patients at the Female Surgical Ward, Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri (FUTHO). During his recent visit, he donated an additional ₦3 million to support patients, bringing his total interventions across the state to over ₦45 million.

This latest gesture coincided with a special gift—a Toyota Sienna car—presented to Mrs. Amanze Regina Adaku, a patient he had earlier supported by clearing her medical bills.

Dr. Amadi explained that the car donation was the fulfillment of a promise he made during his first visit to Mrs. Amanze, who had been hospitalized following a motorcycle accident.

“I promised her that when I returned, she would have a car. Today, I came back to keep that promise,” he said.

The presentation sparked jubilation at Ward 11, as nurses, patients, and families joined in songs of gratitude. Witnesses described the moment as unforgettable, with tears of joy flowing freely as Mrs. Amanze received the keys to her car.

Beyond the car gift, Amadi ordered that the ₦3 million support fund be shared among all patients in the ward—many of whom had been unable to settle their bills. The relief was palpable as envelopes reached trembling hands, turning despair into hope.

Doctors at the facility acknowledged that such consistent intervention was unprecedented. One elderly patient described Amadi’s actions as “not philanthropy, but prophecy.”

Since his first unscheduled visit earlier this month, Dr. Amadi has made several returns to FUTHO, quietly clearing bills and supporting patients in need. His interventions have not only brought relief but also restored dignity and hope.

Observers noted that his acts of kindness transcend philanthropy, reflecting a rare model of leadership that is present, personal, and consistent.

As he departed the hospital to chants of “Our son, our helper, our leader”, many remarked that his gestures symbolized more than financial aid—they represented a covenant of care and compassion with the people.

Mazi Gburugburu, as he is fondly called, is today celebrated not just for his professional expertise, but for rewriting stories of pain into testimonies of hope.